Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 73.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.