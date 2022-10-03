Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.3 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

