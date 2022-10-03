Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises about 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.11% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.