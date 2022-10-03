Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $66.43 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92.

