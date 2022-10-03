Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42,137 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $23.90 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

