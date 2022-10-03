iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97.

