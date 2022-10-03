Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Universal worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 89,079 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 890,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of UVV opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.80%.

Insider Activity at Universal

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

