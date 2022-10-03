Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 445.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 63,430 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $164.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

