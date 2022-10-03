Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $57.17.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
