Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,407 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $85.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.