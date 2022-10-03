Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $73.22 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

