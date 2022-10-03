Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $170.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06.

