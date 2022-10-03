Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VB stock opened at $170.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.