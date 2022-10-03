Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23,369 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 181,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

