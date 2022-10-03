Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.11% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJAN. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $12,444,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.4 %

IJAN opened at $22.99 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

