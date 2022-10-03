Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $269.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.71. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.