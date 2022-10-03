Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 29,535 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

