Parametrica Management Ltd Buys 114 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average of $124.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

