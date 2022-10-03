FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $153.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.42.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

