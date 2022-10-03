Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

