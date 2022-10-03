Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,670,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,032,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,927,000 after acquiring an additional 753,948 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.