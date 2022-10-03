Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 79 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.0 %

PEP stock opened at $163.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.11. The stock has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.