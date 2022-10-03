Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.85 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $163.26 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

