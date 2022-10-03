Welch & Forbes LLC Has $100.48 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $100,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

