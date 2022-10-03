Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

