Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.