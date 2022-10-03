Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

