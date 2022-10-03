Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 86.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,036 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

