Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,805,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,200,000 after purchasing an additional 476,683 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $1,772,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 69.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $225,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

