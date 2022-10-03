Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 4,615 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.13 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

