Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 4,400 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,558 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,222,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,366,000 after purchasing an additional 786,200 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,910,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $54.43.

