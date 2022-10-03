Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $88.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

