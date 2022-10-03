Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $966,000 Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.09% of Bancorp worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,738,000 after acquiring an additional 102,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $21.98 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

