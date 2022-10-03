Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $43.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

