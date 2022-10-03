Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 130 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $366.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.66. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

