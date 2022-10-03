Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $736,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,961,107 shares of company stock valued at $59,603,554 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

BEN stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.