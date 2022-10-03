Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $37.76 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

