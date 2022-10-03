Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $563,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $112.02 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.