BitcoinZ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,658.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00285673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 11,649,378,118 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

