Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

