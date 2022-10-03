Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $123.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

