Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 151 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $164.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

