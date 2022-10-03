American Research & Management Co. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 350,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the period.

NYSE:BBN opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

