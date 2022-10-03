Coastline Trust Co Has $808,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.