Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 27,348 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.88 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

