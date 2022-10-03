Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

