Coastline Trust Co Sells 925 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

DRI opened at $126.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $158.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.