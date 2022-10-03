JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,203 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

