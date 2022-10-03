Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $235.44 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.