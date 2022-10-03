JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of General Electric by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,169,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,383,000 after purchasing an additional 591,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.