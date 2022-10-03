Coastline Trust Co Has $1.31 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $339.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.53 and a 200-day moving average of $331.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.