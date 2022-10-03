Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Reduced by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

